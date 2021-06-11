Nancy Havin, 75, died April 14, 2021 with her family by her side, at home in Pinetop, AZ.
At her request, no service will be held.
Nancy was born on July 8, 1945, in Pocatello, Idaho to Paul and Margaret Heaps.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gary Havin; her parents; and great-grandson, Brody.
Nancy is survived by her children; son, Shane (Kelley) Havin; son, Dusty Havin; daughter, Jesica (Adam) Alvarez; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Luana Cluff; brothers Melvin and Ron Heaps.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.