Nancy Ann Kraus died February 27, 2021, at her home in Linden (Show Low), Arizona. She was 80 years old. Nancy was born December 27, 1940, in Hopkins, Minnesota to her parents, the late Herbert Earl and Virginia (Oatman) Johnson.
Moving to Arizona in 1952, Nancy married Charles Thornton Kraus on October 17, 1959, in Phoenix. Nancy was a gifted seamstress and, after moving to the White Mountains, she taught sewing classes at Northland Pioneer College. She also worked as a retail clerk at La Vida's Health Food Store in Pinetop for several years. As her family says, "she was nice to everyone."
She is survived by her husband, Charles Kraus; children: Pam Kraus of Tempe, AZ, Charles Edward (Paulina) Kraus of Wellesley, MA; 3 grandchildren: Alexa Kraus, Diego Kraus, Mia Kraus; brothers: William "Bill" (Marty) Johnson and Terry Johnson. Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Johnson and her sister, Susan "Susie" Whittier.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
