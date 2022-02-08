Nancy Lawson

Nancy (Peach) Lawson passed away on Feb 4, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM after a long illness. Nancy adopted the Lakeside as her home in 1995 and never wanted to leave. She served on the Navajo County Foster Care Review Board and as a dispatcher and file clerk with the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Dept. She is survived by her husband, Bob. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Navajo County Friends of CASA or EPU Children’s Center.
