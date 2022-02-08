Nancy Lawson

Nancy Lawson

Nancy (Peach) Lawson passed away on Feb 4, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM after a long illness. Nancy adopted the Lakeside as her home in 1995 and never wanted to leave. She served on the Navajo County Foster Care Review Board and as a dispatcher and file clerk with the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Dept. She is survived by her husband, Bob. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Navajo County Friends of CASA or EPU Children’s Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.