Nancy Reed passed away May 16, 2021 in Show Low, Arizona at the age of 76. She was born August 26, 1944 in Lee County Virginia (Gibson Station) to the late John and Janie Lambert. She is survived by her children: Sheila (Gayle) & Terry Taylor, Ruthann & Greg Nichols and William Reed; grandchildren: Adam, Tiffany, Chad, Austin, Kelsey, Sheila and 7 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Reed Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
