Nancy Lazell White Smithson, age 83, was reunited with her beloved husband Bryan on Sunday, January 22, 2023 with her daughters by her side. She had been missing him and her youngest son, Kevin, for over three long years. We know there was much joy in their reunion on the other side, along with her parents, William and Bertha White and her dear friend Teddy Val.

Nancy was born in Kingman, Arizona in 1939 and lived 99% of her life in Arizona. She married the love of her life, Bryan Smithson, in Holbrook, Arizona in November of 1956 and raised their five children there.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.