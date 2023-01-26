Nancy Lazell White Smithson, age 83, was reunited with her beloved husband Bryan on Sunday, January 22, 2023 with her daughters by her side. She had been missing him and her youngest son, Kevin, for over three long years. We know there was much joy in their reunion on the other side, along with her parents, William and Bertha White and her dear friend Teddy Val.
Nancy was born in Kingman, Arizona in 1939 and lived 99% of her life in Arizona. She married the love of her life, Bryan Smithson, in Holbrook, Arizona in November of 1956 and raised their five children there.
Nancy was an active member of and spent years in service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She wasn’t the best cook, with two exceptions: Everyone loved her homemade whole wheat bread and her sour cream cookies. Nancy was always busy with multiple home projects, painting, doing floor tile, wall paper, and furnishing her home with her sewing skills. She could sew anything from designer jeans, to jackets, men’s suits, lingerie, cloth dolls and doll clothes. She had a collection of over 100 Cabbage Patch dolls and each one had a complete hand sewn wardrobe: Pajamas, robes, Easter dresses, play clothes, and Halloween costumes. She was a talented artist and her oil paintings adorn the walls all over her house.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her sweet husband Bryan, and her youngest son Kevin. She is survived by her sister Norma McKnight and brothers Bill White and Ron White. She leaves behind her daughters Pamela Searls, Sheryl (Brian) Gibbons, and her sons Bryan Jr (Mari) and Steven (Shauna) Smithson and Kevin’s sweet wife Halee Smithson, plus 25 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren (so far).
Services will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Holbrook, Arizona. Graveside will be immediately afterwards in the Holbrook Cemetery.
