Nancy Tryon

Nancy Gayle Tryon, 49, of Victoria, died April 5, 2020. Nancy was born in Phoenix, to Fredrick and Jeannie Thompson on July 12, 1970. She went to school at Mesa High School in Mesa, where she grew up. She married Benjamin Tryon on Aug. 23, 2003 in Mesa. She worked as a Commercial Project Manager for Jung Tile of Victoria for 15 years.
Nancy was preceded in death by her dad, Fred Thompson; son, Joshua Glenn Wilson Waite and grandson, Zaiden Ward.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Ben; sons, Sean Ward (Monica), Daniel Tryon; daughters, Stephanie Ward, Natalie Tryon and Olivia Tryon; sister, Tammy O’Neill (Brian); brother, Johnny Thompson (Peggy) and her mother, Jeannie Thompson. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Isaac, Audrey, Alexis, Breyden, Levi and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Nancy will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.
Due to the coronavirus this has been reserved to a limited amount allowed by the law. The family would like to hold a ceremony on her life with family and friends at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Palmer, Joshua Thompson, Brian O’Neill Jr., J.J. Tyrell, Colhtin Namanny, LeAnthony Reyes, Shawn Kline and Geraldo Acosta.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
