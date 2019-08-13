Nancy Woolford

Nancy Joann Woolford, 80, died peacefully Aug. 7, 2019, in Gilbert, following a lengthy illness. She was born June 19, 1939, in Clarkdale the late Jack Berlin and Lillie Myrtle (Reeves) Bilberry the oldest of four children.
As a child, Nancy lived in Camp Verde. Later, her parents moved to Superior, where she attended Roosevelt Elementary School and graduated from Superior High School in 1957.
Nancy lived the greater part of her life in the Valley, which included Apache Junction, Mesa and Gilbert. She was a postal worker; following in her mother’s career footsteps.
Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Justin Woolford; brothers: Richard Bilberry and Norman Bilberry; sister, best friend and travel partner, Earleen Andrews (with Laughlin, Nevada being their greatest destination).
Nancy loved her family very much and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was known as Aunt Nancy, and was an "extended mom" to many. She touched many lives with her kind heart. She loved reading, sweet tea, making new (homemade) bread, trips to Laughlin and family gatherings.
Nancy is survived by a son, Mark (Cari) Cheeseman; four daughters: Sharon (Mark) Kuhse, Deborah Landgraff, Jennifer (Franklin) Emory, and Stephanie (Matthew) Varney; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Sadly, she also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will greatly miss her.
The public visitation and viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, where the funeral service will begin 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the Show Low Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest between her son, Justin and sister Earleen.
Nancy's family is thankful for the love and support they receive from the kindness of others and are especially grateful for the prayers offered up on their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
