Nancy Wright

Nancy Marie Wright 71, died September 29, 2020 at her home in Alpine, Arizona.
Nancy was born in Roseburg, Oregon April 4, 1949. She grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She enlisted the Army in 1967 after graduating high school in Coos Bay, Oregon, serving as a Flight Dispatcher at Fort McClellan Air Base in Alabama. After leaving the Army, Nancy returned to Grants Pass, Oregon where she met her husband Floyd.
Nancy married Floyd Wright in Grants Pass in 1987. They travelled around the U.S. for several years for work and pleasure. In 1993, they stopped in Alpine Arizona on their travels and fell in love with the area. They purchased Meadowview RV Park in Alpine and remained in their beloved Alpine until their deaths.
Nancy enjoyed snow machining with Floyd around Alpine and near Park City, Utah where they vacationed in the winter. Nancy worked at various establishments in Alpine while operating the RV park, meeting and visiting with many residents and tourists whom she loved.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Wright, and her parents Frank and Virginia Crandall of Eagar, Arizona.
She is survived by her son, Ron Plaster of Longdale, Oklahoma; sisters, Lea Crandall (David Schulmeister) of Kailua, Hawaii and Tricia Waggoner (Steve) of Ninilchik, Alaska; step-daughters, Alicia Roberts (Scott) of San Ramone, California and Michelle Newkirk of Salem, Oregon; grandchildren Jackie Holt (Kory) of Longdale, Oklahoma and Devin Bratset of San Ramone, California, six nieces and nephews and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special grandson Keeron of Alpine, Arizona.
Per Nancy’s wishes, no services will be held. Her ashes will be spread in Williams Valley with her husband Floyd and her beloved dogs, Muffin, Keeta and Bear. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to a favorite charity.
