Natalie Boden

Natalie Mary Cheyenne Boden, 83, died peacefully, without pain and with a smile on her face, Sunday evening, Dec. 22, 2019, in Boise, Idaho, with her family around her. She was born Dec. 12, 1936, to Rafalita and Silverio Torrez in McNary. Natalie was a very loving wife, mother, Godmother, grandmother and great grandmother. Many great grandchildren will miss her.
She loved the occasional trip to the casino, traveling back to AZ and NM to visit family, cooking for the family, camping, hunting and her special Lily flowers.
As one of her goddaughters said, "godmothers have no wands or wings, so they work with wisdom, love and things. She offered kindness and greetings with a hug and a kiss, each freely out of love we will all miss. You are in God's Heaven now and no longer in pain with extreme happiness."
"Love never fails!"
She leaves behind her husband, Frank of 56 years; brother Ralph; sister Jennifer; four children: Mike, Kenneth, Monica and Gabriel. Also, eight grandchildren and was blessed with many great grandchildren and several loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will start with a rosary and prayers at 7 p.m. Dec. 30,at Accent Funeral Home in Meridian. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31,at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Latah Street in Boise, followed by a light luncheon.
"Sleep gently sweetheart, we will always love you."
