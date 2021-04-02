Natalie Shumway

Natalie Ruth Elkins Shumway, 27, of Snowflake, died on March 23, 2021, in Phoenix. She was born on Oct. 27, 1993, to Billy and Sherri Elkins in Show Low.
She is survived by her husband, Jake Reed Shumway, her children Nash Reed Shumway and Brooklyn Ruth Shumway.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. April 2 at the Centennial Stake Center, with viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, also broadcast via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97561889198.
