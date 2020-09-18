Nathaniel Hinton Jr., aka J.R, of Whiteriver, Arizona passed away on September 14, 2020 at his home in Whiteriver, Arizona. He was 39.
J.R was born on October 12, 1980 in Phoenix, Arizona to the late Nathaniel Hinton Sr and Sandra Grant.
He is survived by his companion, Tiffany Henry; daughter, Natreya Hinton; stepson, Renzel Massey; grandmothers; Joanna Hinton, Katherine Grant, Cora Fall and Lenora Gordon; sister, Nicole Hinton; nephews, Nathan and Ethan Hinton; niece; Sandy Gordon; Godsister Amber Kessay; Godbrother, Deon Hinton Jr.
J.R was always joking around and catching up his family and many friends he had. He enjoyed fishing at the lakes and kicking back at the river. He would always want to take a drive and enjoy the mountains especially during antler season. He was a great father to baby-girl, always did what she asked or wanted. He made sure she had everything she wanted even if it was to travel a few hours to get it. They both were each other's world.
A viewing will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary-White Mountain Chapel, 320 North 9th Street, Show Low.
A Graveside service will follow 1 p.m. at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
