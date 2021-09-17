Nedra LeSueur

Nedra Fern Brown LeSueur, 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by those who love her, Friday, September 10, 2021 in Mesa. She was born March 4, 1935 in Eagar, the daughter of Ether Barney Brown and Elva Marie Lorntzen.
Nedra loved her family and was a great friend to everyone. She loved her Savior and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Nedra is survived by her husband, Bill LeSueur, sons, Rick Burk, Charles Burk, siblings, Gladys Pena, Linda Carillo, Jerry Brown, Teri Cluff, Rachel Finch, 12 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Kim Burk, sisters, Marie Hamblin Johnston, Peggy Rae, Fay Hensley McCall Claycomb and brother, Bowen Brown.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Springerville chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Nedra’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
