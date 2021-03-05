Nicholas Donato

Nicholas John Donato, 86, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Gems Assisted Living. Nick was born in Spokane, Washington, on April 16, 1934, to Nick and Iris Donato. He attended school through the 10th grade in Spokane.
On Feb. 15, 1975, Nick married the love of his life, Glenda Davis. He worked at various jobs over the years, including developing Desert Sands Golf and Country Club and wrangling at The Ranch in Vernon, Arizona. Nick loved his family above everything else, but, he enjoyed riding horses, running equipment, farming, golf and old western movies. Well known for his many stories, unique, well, actually notorious sayings, Nick was loved by all.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Donato; children, Nathan (Beth) Leonard, Guy (Julie) Leonard, Teresa Keele, and Douglas Leonard; eight grandchildren and their spouses; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Neysa Donato; brother, Tom (Betty) Donato; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Iris Donato; and granddaughter, Glenda Makihele.
Services will be graveside at 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens, Lake Havasu City, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jacob’s Hope, MDS Foundation or the Humane Society.
