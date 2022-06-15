Nicholas James Worth went to be with the Lord, passing away in his home on June 7th, 2022. Service to be held June 25, 2022 at 11:00 with visitation at 10:00 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Taylor, Arizona.
Nick was born in Ottawa, a small Illinois town on February 20, 1952 to Robert and Marjorie Worth. He grew up in a home full of music, and this gave him a life-long love of music. After college and getting a degree in music appreciation, he married the love of his life, Connie Hintze, on July 13, 1973. He served in the army for five years, three of those at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. They have one daughter, Erin Worth, who resides in Albuquerque; and one sister, Penelope Worth, also of Albuquerque.
He played the double bass for the White Mountain Symphony, where he was also the business manager and music librarian. His first love was the guitar, but he could play a wide assortment of stringed instruments.
He worked at the local paper mill for 31 years. In the meantime he also worked at the local newspapers, where he wrote a weekly outdoors column and news items. He was a true renaissance man, enjoying a wide variety of disciplines such as writing, photography, poetry, and music composition, winning awards for each. He then began a second career in teaching intermediate school orchestra students, and gave private lessons. He loved this part of his career life most of all.
All through his years he showed the love of his lord and savior, through music and in all of his everyday activities. He felt this was the one thing that brought him peace and acceptance. He wanted to be known best as a child of God.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.
