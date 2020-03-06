Nicolas Cheney

Nicolas Star Cheney “Nikko” was taken Feb. 28, 2020, in Whiteriver. He was born Sept. 14, 1994, to Irmalin Fall and Starling Cheney Jr.
Nicolas enjoyed spending time outdoors, enjoyed watching the T.V. series “Vikings” and enjoyed staying home. He had a special love for his niece, nephew and special friend “Lala.” He liked family time, but also spent time with friends. He was not afraid to help around the home, wasn’t picky and enjoyed his way of cooking spaghetti and relaxed often listening to music.
Nicolas was survived by his parents, Irmalin Fall and Starling Cheney Jr.; brothers: Dominque, Emmanuel Starling III and Adriano Cheney; sisters, Traci and Nicolette Cheney; niece Valentina Cheney; nephew Krizztopher Cheney; god family: Ricardo and Jeanette Kindelay, Malinda, Kimberly, Jevon and Zion; his special best friend, Lala; grandmother Justina Foster, grandfathers Minor Fall and Abraham (Helen) Fall, aunties: Cherlynn Foster, Jamesa Cruz, Glenda Massey, Starla, Shelia and Gwen Cheney; uncles: Jameson Cruz Jr., Sterling Cheney and Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Foster.
Nicolas was preceded in death by his sister, Apache Cheney; grandmothers: Connie Palmer, Joann Susan, Susie Mae Cheney and Josephine Gooday; grandfathers: Tracy Foster, Starling Cheney Sr. and Leonard Palmer; great-great grandparents, Rustin And Angela Cheney Sr.; and cousin Benjamin Littleman.
A wake will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at 510 East Street in Canyon Day. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fort Apache. Interment will be at the Canyon Day Cemetery. To leave on-line condolences for the Cheney family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
