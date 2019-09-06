Nila Pope went to be with our Lord Aug. 30, 2019, at the Mesa Christian Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 7, 1954, to Henry and Delores Pope.
Nila was a life-long resident of Whiteriver and was a willing servant of her people all throughout her life. Nila’s service began as a cook serving the children of Seven-Mile and transitioned to a life of servanthood to her church. Nila had a passion for cooking and always had a stove full of food that was prepared for anyone that was hungry. Nila’s desire to serve the Lord exceeded all the passions of her life. Her redeemed life, her dreams, her visions are lessons that will cultivate fruitfulness long after her journey to heaven.
Nila is survived by her daughter, Tulsa Kirk (Benjamin) of Meridian, Mississippi; son Victorio Pope of Phoenix; son Ernesto Pope of Whiteriver.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Pope; mother Delores Pope; uncle Raymond Wright Sr.; brothers: Roscoe Pope, Sr., Edwin Pope and Dempsey Pope; sister Carrie Johnson and seven grandchildren: Dawson Pope, Dylan Kirk, Kiarra Kirk, Kadence Kirk, Logan Ball, Desna Pope and Eska Pope.
A traditional wake began at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Pope residence in Seven-Mile. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Seven-Mile Miracle Church in Whiteriver. Interment will be at the Tiapa Cemetery in Seven-Mile.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Pope family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
