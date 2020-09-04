Nina Jarvis Gale was born in St. Johns, Arizona, on February 8, 1931.
She grew up on a ranch and loved to ride horses and learned to play the piano. In her senior year of high school she moved to Durango, Colorado, where she met George Hugh Gale. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 14, 1949. They had six children.
Nina traveled all across the country while raising her children and supporting her husband. She also cherished the opportunity to help raise the Davies children, Maureen, Maxine and Miles. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and faithfully kept a daily journal since the 1970’s.
Nina loved to play the piano and had a song to sing for every occasion. She taught her children and grandchildren through stories and parables.
Nina was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent her life serving others through her church callings in Primary for several years, Relief Society president, as a temple worker, and in many different musical callings. Nina had a gift of making every person feel like they were the most important and deeply loved.
Nina passed away peacefully in her home on August 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, George Hugh Gale; her children, Mike (Karen), Cherie (Joseph) Edmunds, Jeff (Sandy), Bill (Rose), Julie (Mark) Johnson, Heidi (Galen) Richards; 27 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and her sister Zeldene Dahm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Reuel Jarvis and Melissa Maud Burk, and her three brothers and four sisters. We love you most and we sure do love you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.