Nita Fenner

Nita Lee Fenner went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 30, 2020. She was born June 5, 1928 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Nita began taking piano lessons in Ohio. She attended Prairie Bible Institute in Three Hills, Alberta, Canada, where she studied Bible theology. In the mid-1950’s she moved to California with her husband, Gene. In Thousand Oaks, California she pursued her passions for music and art.
Nita and Gene have loved Arizona since 1956 when they drove from Ohio to California. They loved camping and taking camping vacations in their camper with their children, Rebecca and Matthew (deceased 1979). They purchased property in the Chapache development in Alpine, Arizona in 1970 and built a kit log cabin. They had a wonderful life there where they assisted with the Alpine First Baptist Church and the Community Presbyterian Church of Springerville; Nita playing the piano, organ or singing in the choir and teaching Vacation Bible School in the summer.
After moving to Show Low, Nita was moved to be church accompanist for the White Mountain Methodist Church and Community Presbyterian Church of Pinetop. She also loved singing soprano with the White Mountain Community Choir.
She is survived by her husband, (Homer) Gene Fenner; daughter, Rebecca Johnson; grandsons, Robert V. Flora and Todd M. Hunsaker; six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
So grateful to the amazing ER and hospital staff at the local Summit Hospital where she received loving and compassionate care. Our heartfelt thanks to Owens Livingston Mortuary for assisting with laying Mother to rest.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
