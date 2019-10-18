God welcomed Noe Garcia, Jr. 63, into his loving arms on Oct. 8, 2019. His body and mind that were once restricted have now been set free. God blessed Noe’s parents with a very special child July 3, 1956 in Laredo, Texas.
With a lifetime of tender loving care from his parents, seven brothers and two sisters, he thrived and beat all odds given to him at birth. Noe’s love of life and his personality as bright as the sun impacted all those who knew him. With his happy and fun loving ways, Noe taught us that we are never too old to have fun!
Noe only knew love and he loved so many things! He loved to sing, dance and his amazing breakdancing moves entertained and inspired his nieces and nephews. Noe was blessed with a musical inclination that could not be matched and could play just about any instrument placed in his hands. His passion for Tejano music ran through his heart, veins and also his legs as he would strut to ask the prettiest girl to dance once the music started, without a word, but with a grin as big as Texas.
Noe’s favorite day of the week was Sunday as he looked forward to watching wrestling and followed his favorite moves with his prized wrestling toy figures. Once he watched the wrestling fight his adrenaline was up and going. Now, he was ready to wrestle all who dared, and of course, he was Noe the Victorious.
He looked forward to jumping on the bike and pushing himself forward with his feet, as he could not pedal but that did not stop his determination. He was a hardworking man, he worked at the Heartland Opportunity Center, which provided him with training.
Although Noe will be missed, we know his life was truly lived to the fullest. The lessons he leaves us are many and he showed us that life is too short to be dull. His energy and joy remain and we have learned to just take ourselves a bit less seriously and dance whenever the mood strikes you. His life made a difference in all of ours.
He is survived by his mother, Simona Castro; father Juan Castro and his siblings, Ricardo (Cindy) Garcia, Jaime (Rachel) Garcia Sr., Olga Teran, Gracie (Ken) von Kriegenbergh, Johnny (Veronica) Castro, Carlos Castro, Alejandro (Heather) Castro, Joe (Rosa) Castro and Andrew (Monica) Romero.
He is also survived by all his nieces and nephews: Jaime Jr. (Maggie) Garcia, Rick Jr. (Chantel) Garcia, Eliza Frausto, Jesse (Marci) Frausto, Richard (Tanya) Garcia, Ralph (Nicole) Garcia, Amada (Mina) Frausto, Lisa Marie Garcia Rodriguez, Valerie (Manual) Mancha, Andrew Romero, Nicolette von Kriegenbergh, Joshua Ray Castro, Liliana Romero Camerena, Victoria Castro, Carlos Castro Jr., Monique von Kriegenbergh, Alexandria Castro, Johnathon Castro, Ryan Castro, Kenny von Kriegenbergh Jr., Christian Castro, Shelby Cantu, Justin Robert Castro, Jacqueline Castro, Luke Cantu, Justin Castro, Mason Castro, Isabella von Kriegenbergh, Carla Castro, Jasmin Castro, Gabriella Teran, Evan Castro, Ernie Castro and Isaac Castro. He is also survived by 16 great nieces and 17 great nephews and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Noe was preceded in death by Noe Garcia Sr., Erica Lynn Garcia Martinez, Zulema Hernandez, David G Teran, Manuel Suarez, Lucy Suarez and Luis Martinez.
"We have lost an irreplaceable soul who will be profoundly missed by all who loved him, as he has etched in our hearts and minds, memories that will be cherished an eternity."
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
