After a long fought battle with an illness, Noel Ricker is at last resting at the side of Jesus. Noel died Oct. 13, 2019, at the home of his mother, Nyoka Morris of Concho. Born Dec. 25, 1964, Noel was considered a "very special Christmas present" by her family.
Noel had worked at the Show Low Safeway and Summit hospital in food service. She enjoyed cooking, meeting people and sharing her joy in every holiday with others.
After cremation, Noel will journey to Alaska. A gathering of family and friends will be held at some point in the summer, where Noel's ashes will be released, along with purple balloons into the Alaskan skies over Hatcher Pass.
Noel's father, Malcolm Morris passed away in Oct. 2015, but survivors include her mother, Nyoka and children, Nichole Acosta of Alaska, Cody Pitt of Oklahoma and Ryan Pitt of Alaska. She also leaves behind granddaughter Adrianna of Alaska.
Noel was looking forward to a second grandchild in 2020 and had already began gathering gifts to send to son Cody and wife Jacey for the new arrival.
Additional survivors include sisters: Amy Ivey of Alaska and Melanie Miller of Arizona.
Noel's entire family wish to thank Dr. Sean Smithson and Dr. Jeffrey LeSueur and their staff for the kindness and care they showed Noel during her long journey. The staff at Compassus Hospice also shared her journey and were with her all the way. They showed each day how much they cared for her.
May God make his face shine upon all who knew her.
