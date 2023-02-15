Nola Marie Beals Ellsworth was reunited with her eternal sweetheart, Day Burr Ellsworth, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
On November 16, 1938, a beautiful baby girl, Nola, was born to Arthur Reeve and Zola Fuller Beals. Nola and her brother, Charles, enjoyed a happy childhood growing up in Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona, near grandparents and cousins.
Nola’s parents instilled in her a drive to try anything. She worked so hard as a student that she skipped a grade. Her mind was sharp and she continued to grow in knowledge her whole life. She obtained a degree in nursing and never stopped learning.
She found her musical talent when she was in an operetta in her youth. She loved singing in choirs, which included the beloved Liberty Bells group.
Nurse Nola loved to serve her fellow man. She enjoyed working in a maternity clinic, hospital operating rooms, assisted living centers, and the Snowflake Clinic. She had a knack for meshing modern medicine with natural remedies. She was the precursor to our tele-med. If you called her on the phone, she would give you advice on your ailment. She enjoyed serving on the board at Navapache Hospital.
Nola was the ultimate mom. She used her talents and creativity to bless her children. Her children have many memories of her staying up all night for a special occasion surprise or to tend to them when sick. She emphasized their individual strengths, and each grew in their own unique way. She was an example of righteousness and they doubt not their mother knew it.
On September 26, 1957, Nola met Day. It was love at first sight. They were married in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. Their love story is a dream. They were inseparable. She was his partner in home-building. They loved traveling. They were blessed to serve in the Mesa and Snowflake Temples for 15 years.
She will be remembered for her never-ending flower garden, be-dazzling everything she touched, getting up at 4 a.m. to make jam and relish for friends and her indomitable spirit.
We know she is so happy that Day came to get her for Valentine’s Day. She will be missed by her posterity — Bonnie, Amy (Travis Udall), Danny (Katy), Kathleen (Rusty Speidel), Anthony (Janelle) as well as her 32 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Taylor Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 300 W. Willow Lane, Taylor, Arizona. A viewing will be prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. Interment will follow the service at The Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Silver Creek Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.