Nona Scott

Nona Cleone Peters Scott, daughter of Johny and Vivian Peters, was born October 29, 1939 in Safford. She died Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Luna, New Mexico.
Nona married John Wayne Scott on January 2, 1958. They were blessed with 4 children, Darryl, Michelle, Kevin and Gary.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (NM time) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Luna, New Mexico, with visitation one hour prior; interment following at Luna Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Nona’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
