Nora Claire Petitt, age 80, passed away on December 2, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to William Lueder and Elizabeth Davis on February 19, 1940.
Nora was a familiar face in the community and will be missed by many that adored her beautiful singing talents as well as the many students who had the privilege of having her as their bus driver.
Nora is survived by her 5 children.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date with an additional obituary to follow when the time has been selected.
Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled the arrangements.
