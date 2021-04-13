Norberta Cody

Norberta “Bert” Cody, 65, of Cedar Creek Arizona passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. “Bert” was born on April 7th, 1955 to Lorraine and the late Fred Endfield.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low, Arizona. The Graveside Service will follow at 12 noon at the Red Hills Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona.
