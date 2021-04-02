Norma Howard

Norma Jean Howard died Thursday morning, March 25, 2021, at her daughter's home in Gilbert just five weeks following the passing of her beloved husband of nearly 52 years.
She was loved and is greatly missed by her children and many grandchildren. She just celebrated her 79th birthday.
There was a graveside service held Monday, March 29 at the Show Low Cemetery.
