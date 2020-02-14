Norman Batson Sr.

Norman Lee Batson Sr. “Pa”, 70, died Feb. 8, 2020, of natural causes at his home in Clay Springs. He was born Aug. 3, 1949 in McNary, to George Edward and Iva Dell Kendall Batson. Norman grew up in Heber, he had four brothers: George Edward (Butch), Billy, Tommy and Johnny Batson and two sisters Laura Lee Brickey and Betty Jean Harrington.
Norman married his high school sweetheart, Juanita Hope Davis Batson Feb. 17, 1967, in Clay Springs. Together they welcomed three children. They were later sealed in the Mesa Temple for time and eternity April 14, 1990. Norman and Nita soon moved to Phoenix, where he worked building scales and driving tanker truck. In 1979, they moved their family back to Heber, where he drove a log truck and became well known as a master mechanic. Norman loved to work, no job was too big or too small. And, “if it was easy a girl could do it.”
He loved helping and serving those around him. It was nothing but a thing for Norman to deliver a cord of wood to someone in need.
Norman’s pride and joy was his family. He enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren by attending recitals, concerts, robotic competitions, dance and cheer competitions and many ball games. He loved the outdoors and all that came with it; hunting, fishing, cutting firewood and his pickup.
Norman is survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Juanita Batson of Clay Springs; daughter Kimberly Reidhead of Clay Springs; sons Lee (Cindy) Batson of Taylor and Wade (Diana) Batson of Clay Springs; grandchildren: Richard (Hailey) Apalategui, Zach (Amber) Apalategui, Jaymie (Bryant) Jackson, Tiffany (Shea) Robinson, Nick Reidhead and Macy Reidhead, Cassie Batson; Caitlin (Aaron) Nicoll, Kevin Batson and Calvin Batson; KJ (Kasey) Batson, Timothy (Jessica) Batson, Jeremy (EJ) Batson, Rachael Batson and Sierra Batson; great grandchildren: Kinlee, Aubree, Riggin and Livee Apalategui; Trennon, Mattie and Adelynn Apalategui; Jordyn, Allisyn and Logan Jackson; Ledger Robinson; Derek and Braxton Nicoll; Kenneth III and Keegan Batson. Brothers Tommy (Nona) Batson of Heber, Johnny (Pat) Batson of Clay Springs and sister Betty Jean (David) Harrington of Moscow, Texas.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Clay Springs. Interment will be held at the Clay Springs Cemetery.
