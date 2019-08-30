Norman Hancock was born June 20, 1942 in Snowflake.
Norman was a life long resident of Arizona. He graduated high school in Winslow. He loved to dance and was a dance instructor for many years. Norman loved to play the organ for his family and played at many events throughout his lifetime. He was also an avid bowler and played in many tournaments. Norman is remembered for his many years in banking in Northern Arizona where he was known by the nickname “Pete.”
He is survived by his daughters: Sheila (Jason) LaMar, Robyn (Scott) Ford; grandsons: Anthony Hancock, Brandon (Traci) Ulibarri, Christopher (Dawn) Ulibarri, Kevin (Lauren) Stokes, Victor Tyson (Cristal) Sumerlin, Colton Sumerlin, Colton (Kelsey) Ford and Sarah Ford; brothers: Arthur Van (LaDawn) Hancock, Darrel (Sandra) Hancock, Donald (Susie) Hancock, Lloyd (Carol) Hancock; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Victor Hancock and Mary Orva Hancock (Rhoton), son Daniel Kent Hancock and grandson Daniel Paul Ulibarri.
Norman will be laid to rest at a graveside service beside his son at 11 a.m. Sept. 1, in Joseph City with a brief viewing prior to the graveside service beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Hospice Compassus for the dedication, support, and loving care that they provided during our fathers illness. We could not have asked for better care.
