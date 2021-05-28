Norm Schaefer

Norm Schaefer

Norman Schaefer, 78, of Show Low, AZ passed away, peacefully at home on May 16th with his beloved wife, Donna of 58 years of marriage and two daughters, Sherry and Wendy by his side. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Donna and two daughters Sherry Monier and Wendy Schaefer; grandchildren: Jason, Marissa, Michael, Matthew and 4 Great Grandchildren. A Celebration of Life was held May 20th, 2021 at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, AZ. He will be greatly missed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.