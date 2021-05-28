Norman Schaefer, 78, of Show Low, AZ passed away, peacefully at home on May 16th with his beloved wife, Donna of 58 years of marriage and two daughters, Sherry and Wendy by his side. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Donna and two daughters Sherry Monier and Wendy Schaefer; grandchildren: Jason, Marissa, Michael, Matthew and 4 Great Grandchildren. A Celebration of Life was held May 20th, 2021 at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, AZ. He will be greatly missed.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Criminal cases update
- Internet goes dark Sunday in northern AZ
- Standing by and ready
- Alcohol, poverty take deadly toll in Navajo County
- Lakeside man sent to prison
- City of Show Low names Brad Provost as Interim Chief
- Chase Fuentes
- Daniel Penrod
- Can the Mississippi River save Arizona?
- Show Low Police felony arrests
Images
Videos
Commented
- Back the Blue March lined the streets from Show Low to Lakeside on Saturday (10)
- They were not tourists (9)
- HB 1 Unknown Facts (8)
- Mass shootings (6)
- City of Show Low names Brad Provost as Interim Chief (6)
- 'Round the Mountain (5)
- Your representative? (5)
- SLPD gets $17,000 GOHS award to combat speeding and DUI (4)
- Who could shoot and kill any animal? (4)
- Brass Knuckles (3)
- Internet goes dark Sunday in northern AZ (3)
- Copper Fire near Globe burns 2652 acres and closes US 60 (3)
- Suit over Taylor business park dismissed (2)
- It's round two for a referendum (2)
- Cigarette butts dangerous to everyone (2)
- School district won't tolerate racism (2)
- Books, Cookies and Minimum Wage (2)
- Goddard targets 'dark money' (2)
- Chief Joe Shelley is shifting gears (2)
- Can the Mississippi River save Arizona? (2)
- New legal papers filed in election audit (1)
- Endangered garter snake will get protection of diminished critical habitat (1)
- SLHS Robotics invited to global competition (1)
- What a great library (1)
- Is rezoning justified (1)
- Governor signs bill to purge early voting lists (1)
- Input sought for WMAT Rural Water System Project (1)
- Rim Country lawmakers support purge of mail-in voting list (1)
- Water board allows fracking (1)
- SL chiro Ries is gulity of endangerment (1)
- Standing by and ready (1)
- Operation Clean Communities lands 14 in jail (1)
- Alcohol, poverty take deadly toll in Navajo County (1)
- Navajo County supervisors briefed on rising fire danger (1)
- Referendum petitions beat the deadline (1)
- Summit Healthcare adds robotically-assisted surgery (1)
- PLSD still composting but... (1)
- High-stakes debate about old growth ponderosas flares anew (1)
- Electric buildings can benefit consumers (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.