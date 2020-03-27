Nova Thompson
Longtime Tempe resident and Arizona native, Nova May Plumb Thompson, 86, died March 17, 2020. She was born April 6, 1933 in Globe, to Moses Presman Plumb and Unisa Victoria Mackey.
Nova married Lawson Kay Thompson Dec. 22, 1956. Nova is survived by two sons, Scott Kay Thompson and Kyle Lee Thompson; brother Jack (Erlene) Plumb of Woodruff and sister Cleo Phillip Salter of Law Crusas, New Mexico.
Nova was a loving and kind caregiver. She helped raise her siblings and was an excellent mother to her two children. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. She quietly served many people in leadership positions as well as individually. She never spoke poorly about anyone. Prior to her husband’s death, they served together in the Mesa Family History Center and the Mesa Temple. Her life and Christ-like charity touched many people who called her mother, aunt, sister and friend.
She will be buried Saturday March 28, at the Clay Springs Cemetery, where a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m.
Bunker Garden Chapel handled arrangements. (480-964-8686).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.