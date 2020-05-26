"Tinker" Oliver L. Nez, 68, passed away on May 21, at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.
He was born on December 18, 1951, to the late Israel and Irene Nez in Tuba City. He was a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, born to the Standing Walnut Tree Clan and born for the Zuni Edgewater Clan of the Navajo Nation.
He was the eldest of six children. He attended grade school in Tuba City and then moved to Whiteriver. He attended District 20 schools until his graduation in 1969. He was the second youngest graduate that year. Upon graduation from Alchesay High School, where he lettered in Football and Track and Field, he began higher education at Eastern Arizona College and later transferred to Northern Arizona University, majoring in Art.
In 1971, Tinker met his future wife, Phoebe Lee Nez in Show Low. They shared 48 years together. Their marriage was sealed in the Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved to read his scriptures, favoring the Book of Mormon. Tinker served in his faith as a quorum leader, branch clerk, counselor and Branch President. He loved to share his testimony of Jesus Christ to all those who would listen. He looked forward to teaching the gospel in the spirit world, where he will teach departed friends and family. Tinker and Phoebe have four children: Sky, Olivia "Niki", Darin and Dustin, who passed away in 2003.
Tinker lived in Whiteriver and served the White Mountain Apache Tribe as a friend, employee and in-law. He was employed with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs as a forest gardener at the McNary greenhouse. He grew over 17 million trees during his career. The trees he cultivated are growing throughout the United States. Upon his retirement he enjoyed his hobbies in music. He played drums in two of his own bands, Firstborn and Edgewater, as well as accompanying the bands, Night Riders, Country Image, Apache Spirit and The Sneezy Boyz. He had a large recorded music library that he shared with all. He loved to shop, especially at Goodwill and Zia Records.
Tinker is survived by his wife Phoebe; his children Sky, Livia Nez McReynolds and Darin; his grandchildren Maddox, Nezbah, Elliott, Ollie, Austin and Cameron; his son-in-law Matthew McReynolds; daughter-in-law Nikki Lupe Nez; as well as his sister, Cynthia Nez Riley and his brother-in-law Arthur Riley. He had two Christian godsons, Kasey Naranjo and Gerald Nosie Jr. He had one traditional Apache goddaughter by massage, Monica Westover.
Family and friends are welcome to drive on his street, in Rainbow City of Whiteriver on Tenijieth Avenue, to view his memorial display in his driveway, beginning at 10 a.m., Thurs., May 28.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at the Show Low Cemetery. Those who attend are advised to wear masks or drive through the cemetery or sit in their vehicles.
Thank you for your prayers and condolences. "Ride OshChooh, Ride!"
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.