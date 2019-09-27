Olivia Harrina

In loving memory of Olivia Jenise Bourke Harrina. Olivia went home to be with the Lord Sept. 17, 2019, in Whiteriver, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 29, 1989.
She is survived by her husband, Barnabas Harrina; daughter Cheyenne Cody; sister Leyla Colelay; brother-in-law Sonny Colelay; niece Jasmine Martin; aunts: Revalyn Nash, Dorena Hume, Melanie Bourke, Annie Bourke and Tammy Reeves; uncles: Keith Nash, Kevin Roehrig, Stoney Bourke and Patrick Reeves; maternal grandmother Nancy Nash; paternal grandmother Marilyn Hume; paternal grandfather Ted Bourke Sr., and godparents Milson and Xena Cromwell.
Olivia was preceded in death by her son, Kymani Cody; and baby Harrina; mother Eva Linda Nash; father Ted Bourke. Jr. and paternal grandmother Melvina Bourke.
Her body will be brought back Sept. 24, to Whiteriver Lutheran Church for a viewing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Parrish Hall. Olivia will be laid to rest at the Cooley Mountain Cemetery at Hondah.
Olivia had many extended family, relatives and friends. She will be missed by all. All Tribal Dignitaries and church choirs are welcome.
The family requests that you all wear white or blue shirts with black pants.
