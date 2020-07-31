Orlando Tessay entered eternal rest, unexpectedly on July 15, 2020 in Whiteriver, Arizona.
He was born on February 22, 1964 to Delano Henry and Galena Machuse Tessay. Orlando grew up in Cibecue, Arizona and has lived in Phoenix for a short time and made Whiteriver, Arizona his place of living until his death.
His hobbies were riding horses, helping with ranch hand in Grasshopper Cattle Association. He loved to hunt, fishing and spending time at White Mountain Apache Fire and Rescue in Whiteriver, Arizona.
His avid interest include in Computer Technologies, studies/teaching structure Fire and Wild Land Fires. Raised as a catholic and worked at White Mountain Apache Fire and Rescue 26 plus years. Also was employed with Southwest Fire Fighter.
Orlando is survived by his daughter, Jolanda Tessay; son, Ruben Alejandro Tessay; sisters, Roberta Henry, Jineane Tessay, Yolanda Henry Stover, Odelia Lee, Viviann Henry and Dena Rose Cole, Ahshaunafe Tessay; brothers, Mario Machuse Sr, Abner Tessay Jr, and Amex Tessay; Step-father, Abner Tessay Sr; many nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Galena M Tessay.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, 440 E. White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside service will be Saturday, August 01, 2020 at Red Mountain Ridge Cemetery, Cibecue, Arizona.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Tessay family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.