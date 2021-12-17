Orpha Bigelow

Orpha May Bigelow, age 80, of Taylor, Arizona, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2021, in Showlow, Arizona. May was born in Eager, Arizona on June 25, 1941, to Pearl Norton and William Clyde Finch Sr.
May was sealed for time and all eternity to Ernest Larry Bigelow on April 27, 1958, in the Mesa Arizona temple. She and Larry were cherished by their children and grandchildren as examples of true love and devotion. May was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and made the gospel the center of her family throughout her life. She truly loved serving others and was steadfast in her callings in the church.
May will be remembered for her strength of character, work ethic, compassion, and her ability to show true empathy for those around her in need of a friend. She will also be remembered for her love, desire, and ability to dance. She was feisty, funny, and never let anything slow her down, often leading the pack despite being so little. Because she knew she could accomplish almost anything, she was always encouraging others they could too.
She is survived by her children Larry Dean (Sherri) of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Robin (Eric) of Jefferson City, MO, Cole (Marian) of Eager, AZ, Kevin (Pamela) of Queen Creek, AZ, Heath (Merrie) of North Las Vegas, NV, and Stefanee (Dean) of Jamestown, OH, Kristi of Phoenix, AZ (daughter-in-law); 29 grandchildren; Cody Bigelow, Calli (Clinton) Probst, Paden Bigelow, Sydnee (Chad) Johnson, Ariel (Terry) Powell, Danielle Johnson, Noel (Lyle) Fox, Ransom (Katie) Bigelow, Anne (Wesley) Miller, Emily Bigelow, Ryan (Lindsay) Bigelow, David (Katt) Bigelow, Chelsea (Spencer) Coon, Corinne (Justin) Weeks, Tanner (Keeley) Bigelow, Courtney (Dayton) Elggren, Holden (Karsyn) Bigelow, Hayden (Taylor) Bigelow, Landon Bigelow, Braden Bigelow, Autumn (Jared) Maldonado, Hunter (Katie) Bigelow, Kade (Emma) Bigelow, Jeni Bigelow, Makenli Bigelow, Dawson Bigelow, Jenna Baker, Abby Baker, and Avery Baker; 50 great grandchildren; her sisters Deana Rammelsberg, Ellen Taylor, Jeanie Ray, and her brothers Stanley Finch and Glenn Finch.
May was reunited in death with her husband Ernest Larry Bigelow, her beloved son Thomas Saul Bigelow, her mother & father, and her brothers and sister (William Clyde Finch Jr., Vurrell Finch, Betty Finch, James Finch, Rulon Finch, Thomas Finch, Arthur Finch, Daniel Finch).
