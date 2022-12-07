Chagháshé daholzee da’iłhánégo nakoki’íí – an Apache mother's most sacred phrase that translates to “Children – our closest relative”. One beautiful Apache baby boy arrived on May 31, 1992, bringing the phrase to his mom and dad into reality, naming him Orrin Chatlin Dazen.  Orrin slipped into eternity at his parents’ home in Whiteriver, Arizona on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the tender age of 30 years old.

Orrin lived most of his life in Show Low, Arizona, and graduated from Show Low High School. He played basketball for Show Low Cougars and ran Cross Country. Teachers, in general, teach our “closest relatives ever” to work hard and fight for what is right, and earn their piece of the American dream, and to always have hope. We thank those teachers who influenced Orrin for good and gave him inspiration. Teachers indeed are the cornerstone of education, who sacrifice so much for our kids and create a learning environment for optimum achievement.

