Chagháshé daholzee da’iłhánégo nakoki’íí – an Apache mother's most sacred phrase that translates to “Children – our closest relative”. One beautiful Apache baby boy arrived on May 31, 1992, bringing the phrase to his mom and dad into reality, naming him Orrin Chatlin Dazen. Orrin slipped into eternity at his parents’ home in Whiteriver, Arizona on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the tender age of 30 years old.
Orrin lived most of his life in Show Low, Arizona, and graduated from Show Low High School. He played basketball for Show Low Cougars and ran Cross Country. Teachers, in general, teach our “closest relatives ever” to work hard and fight for what is right, and earn their piece of the American dream, and to always have hope. We thank those teachers who influenced Orrin for good and gave him inspiration. Teachers indeed are the cornerstone of education, who sacrifice so much for our kids and create a learning environment for optimum achievement.
Orrin was always very kind to those he met, and treated others with the values of equality, respect, and inclusion. Through his adversity and triumphs in life, Orrin remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with respect. He truly was a team player on the court as well. He loved to play basketball. He focused on his teammates, who he loved, and contributed to the overall team’s success. A key highlight was when Uptown's Finest won the Men’s Division Championship in the Snowflake/Taylor Basketball League years back. One that made the WMI paper and brought a smile to Orrin.
Considering his enormous impact on many people, what always struck those who met Orrin was his gentleness, humility, and contagious humor that he would only convey once he felt comfortable. He loved reggae and country music. He became Hon-dah Casino’s sound technician, and it was his responsibility to assemble, operate and maintain the technical equipment to amplify, enhance and reproduce sound. Through this, he was able to interact with many entertainers and some have communicated their condolences describing Orrin as “professional, with a smile to match”; “Saddened at the loss of a talented young man — his love of music was evident in how he carried himself”; “when he was a friend to you, he was a friend always”.
Orrin loved learning. He attended Northland Pioneer College, Central Arizona College, Mesa Community College, and Johns Hopkins University.
God designed family to be a source of strength for us. Family is the foundation of everything we are. There is blessing in unity and strength in families. Orrin came from a big family. He is survived by his adopted son, Apollo Hype Bullshows, who he affectionately referred to as his “man cub,” and his adopted daughter, Shaydiin Pearl Lee; Godchildren, McKenzie Kellywood and Kingston Kellywood; his nephews, Cree and Kiowa Hampton of Durango, Colorado where he would enjoy snowboarding and spending time with family. He was also close with Ari Marlene, Tealiyah Molly-iris, Levi and Jazlin. He loved his role as uncle. His parents are Manuel Dazen Sr. and Naveen Lee Dazen. His Second Mom, Gwendena Lee-Gatewood; brothers, Ethan Oscar-John Dazen, Rodney Manuel Dazen, Manuel Dazen Jr., Hadlee Grant Dazen, Emery Ted Real Bird, Grant Lee Real Bird, Ty Webster; sisters, Rhiannon Lee, Charla Kirsten Dazen, Kelly Nylene Bullshows, Shasta K. Hampton, Mandy Leigh Dazen, Shyra Loretta Dazen, Madison Molly-Pearl Dazen, Lindsey J Real Bird; brothers-in-law, Avery Bullshows, Josh Hampton; sisters-in-laws, Mariah Kayanie and Tina Charley; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. Friendship is essential to the soul, upholding a brother’s creed of his best friends, Kenny and Orrin, counting on each other through tough times and the good times. He had the highest praise for Kenny. Our gratitude to Kenny Kellywood for being a great friend to Orrin and the profound impact you have had on him by bestowing a sacred honor of asking him to be a Godfather to your children, a blessing Orrin did not take for granted. Dr. Birtcher — your care on Orrin's behalf and advocating for his welfare is appreciated. We are grateful for the support that has been extended to the family, and friends/family who have traveled so far to be with us during this time.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, in the Show Low Downtown LDS Chapel. Visitation and viewing will be held at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and at the church on Friday from 9 to 9:55 a.m. Interment will be in the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
