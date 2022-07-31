It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Orrin Michael Halter. Orrin passed away unexpectedly on July 7th in a car accident.

He is survived by his brother Eric (Sharon) Halter, his brother Ferron (Leoni) Halter, his sister Amanda (Bryan) Rains, his sister Kari (Cray) Lyman, and his step-daughter Jessie Willis.

