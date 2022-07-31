It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Orrin Michael Halter. Orrin passed away unexpectedly on July 7th in a car accident.
He is survived by his brother Eric (Sharon) Halter, his brother Ferron (Leoni) Halter, his sister Amanda (Bryan) Rains, his sister Kari (Cray) Lyman, and his step-daughter Jessie Willis.
Orrin is preceded in death by his parents Larry and Margaret Halter, and his brother Garth Halter.
Orrin was born on June 19, 1975 in Tucson, Arizona. As a youth he loved the outdoors, reading, and playing sports, particularly football for the Show Low cougars. Later his pursuits turned to computers, wood/metal puzzles, candle making, soap making, and games. He was an Eagle Scout and served a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Vienna, Austria, where he learned to knit, bake beautiful braided loaves of bread, and loved fiercely the people of Austria.
He was a skilled electrician, and for a few years was responsible for the sound and lighting at the Show Low High School auditorium. Orrin will always be remembered for his kind and generous heart and his willingness to help and serve others.
Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Downtown Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 N. 11th Street, Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to sign our online guestbook or to send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
