Orson Gass passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2021, in East Fork, Arizona. He was born to Phillip and Bessie Gass on April 29, 1958.
Orson played baseball and won lots of trophies. He loved riding horses, joking around with friends, and going fishing. He attended East Fork Lutheran School and Phoenix Indian School.
He is survived by his sister, Orita Billy; and brothers, Tilford Gass and Alfred Gass.
Orson was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arrison Gass; and sister, Josephine Gass.
Arrangements by Silver Creek Mortuary Pinetop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.