Orville Decker

Orville “Lynn” Decker, of Holbrook, passed away October 18, 2021. Lynn entered eternal rest with his beloved wife, Diane, who passed only a few hours before him. He is survived by children: Steve (Peggy) Egbert, Pam Turley, and Marissa Ellis; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and grandchildren and great grandchildren who joined the family through marriage and love. Services for Lynn & Diane will be held Saturday, October 23 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Holbrook, AZ. Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook. To send private condolences please visit owenslivingstonmortuarywww.owenslivingstonmortuary.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Pit bulls maul dog, bite owners in vicious attack at park
- Drug busts in Navajo County
- Love Kitchen to close
- US 60 closure planned
- PTLS police recent activity
- Mark Kelly talks with local leaders about infrastructure
- Neighborhood junkyards
- ‘Lost Resorts’ under construction in Greer
- Coffee with Senator Kelly
- Navajo County scrambling for space to stash growing staff
Images
Videos
Commented
- Pit bulls maul dog, bite owners in vicious attack at park (20)
- Abortion is heinous crime (12)
- Body Camera Footage from August 15th STPD Incident (10)
- Trump lost (10)
- Details emerge in pitbull attack at park (8)
- Still Your Representative? (6)
- Vote no (6)
- We need to do better (6)
- Did Trump lose? (6)
- In response (5)
- Rep. Blackman blasts “critical race theory” in fundraiser (5)
- Power plant, loggers scrambling in wake of 4FRI collapse (5)
- Time to vote (4)
- A nation divided against itself cannot stand (4)
- Election concerns waste of time? (4)
- Time (4)
- No (4)
- Neighborhood junkyards (4)
- Post Office can't deliver (3)
- Coffee with Senator Kelly (3)
- PTLS deadline for mail in election is October 4 (3)
- No evidence to the contrary (3)
- O’Halleran blasts forest management failures (3)
- Delayed mail service (3)
- Navajo County struggles to restart forest thinning project (3)
- Local IPI supports federal legislation (3)
- Feds warn state to lift its ban on school-based mask mandates (2)
- Usage of Camp Grace (2)
- Mark Kelly talks with local leaders about infrastructure (2)
- Social Security announces 5.9% increase (2)
- Navajo County embraces program to map drug overdose deaths (2)
- Snowflake and Taylor Town Council News (2)
- End of American democracy (2)
- Rumor addressed by airport manager (1)
- Commission appointment recommendation board to meet Oct. 19 (1)
- Learning another language (1)
- Navajo County still in grip of COVID-19 surge (1)
- I wasn't there (1)
- Who's on first? (1)
- Chaco Culture National Park is under siege (1)
- A rise in criminal activity keeps the Snowflake/Taylor police department busy (1)
- COVID-19 still rising in Payson – and in schools (1)
- BUT GOD (1)
- Burning cash (1)
- Torreon Golf Club has new head pro (1)
- Who's running? (1)
- RV Park (1)
- Navajo County courts will no longer suspend drivers’ licenses thanks to new state law (1)
- Libel lawsuit against Sen. Rogers raises thorny questions (1)
- Pinetop Fire District to hold open house (1)
- Fourteen down, 104 to go! (1)
- City of Show Low approves water line replacement (1)
- 9 months later…. (1)
- Navajo County scrambling for space to stash growing staff (1)
- Brief stay (1)
- Defunct Springerville cannabis farm wants $6M from town (1)
- Colin Powell’s COVID-19 fight (1)
- Forest Service strikes agreement to protect streams from cattle (1)
- Disclosure-Con 2021 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.