Orville Decker

Orville “Lynn” Decker, of Holbrook, passed away October 18, 2021. Lynn entered eternal rest with his beloved wife, Diane, who passed only a few hours before him. He is survived by children: Steve (Peggy) Egbert, Pam Turley, and Marissa Ellis; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and grandchildren and great grandchildren who joined the family through marriage and love. Services for Lynn & Diane will be held Saturday, October 23 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Holbrook, AZ. Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook. To send private condolences please visit owenslivingstonmortuarywww.owenslivingstonmortuary.

