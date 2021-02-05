Oscar Johnson

Oscar John Johnson "O.J." passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at his home under the care of Compassus Hospice. He was born April 2, 1943 in Blanchardville, Wisconsin, the only son of Oscar Sr.and Delia (Menehan) Johnson. He attended schools in Blanchardville and graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1961.
O.J. spent 20 years with Continental Airlines, holding various positions in passenger service. His favorite was as Director of Passenger Service where he flew onboard flights to help provide good service to the passengers. His favorite route was from Los Angeles to Honolulu.
He left Continental Airlines to return to school to pursue a career as an aircraft mechanic. After obtaining his A. and P. Certification, he went to work for Allied Signal, now Honeywell, building jet engines. He retired from Honeywell in 2007 and moved to Snowflake, Arizona.
O.J's favorite pastime was camping and fishing. The highlight of his year was the camping and fishing trip he took with his friend, Bob, in May to the White Mountains. He liked meeting new people and making new friends.
O.J. is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary; his daughter, Susan, (William) Rendahl; his son, John; and granddaughter, Kim Rendahl.
He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Charlotte and Margaret of Madison, Wisconsin; his brothers-in-law, George (Floriene) of Pinckney, Michigan, and Frederic (Lois) of Blacksburg, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Ruth McDermott and Darlene Lampman; and his brother in law, Burnell McDermott.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Mass and Committal Service will take place at a later date in Wisconsin.
