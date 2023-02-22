Otto Wyman Brandenburg passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2023. He was born at home, on December 25, 1932. He was raised in a small town in Minnesota, where he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, and attended Maynard Schools in Maynard, Minnesota, graduating in June 1950. His father was a blacksmith, and his mother was a homemaker. He had four siblings, Wilbert, Willard, Wallace and Wayne.
After graduation, he joined the US Navy and served as a Fire Control Technician from June 1950 until November 1953. He provided support to UDT Teams, and Marine and Australian Commandos, with three tours during the Korean Conflict, earning various military metals and receiving an Honorable Discharge.
After his naval service he attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, graduating with an AS degree in electronics. After his graduation he went to work for IBM for 32+ years as an electronic technician and various management positions. He retired in May 1989. Otto enjoyed fishing, woodworking, automotive, and various bead and leather work.
On July 13, 1957, he married Rita Marie Jones in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bruce, Wisconsin. To this union were born five boys, Curtis, Mark, Troy, Bryan, and Karl and four girls, Lori, Lisa, Jill and Jane. Otto and Rita lived in various cities and states, moving to Pinetop, Arizona in June 1996 to present.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Martha Brandenburg; sons, Curtis and Bryan; and his four brothers. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita; sons Mark, Troy, and Karl; daughters Lori, Lisa, Jill, and Jane; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at St. Mary's of the Angels Catholic Church, Angels Rest, at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.