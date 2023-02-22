Otto Wyman Brandenburg passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2023. He was born at home, on December 25, 1932. He was raised in a small town in Minnesota, where he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, and attended Maynard Schools in Maynard, Minnesota, graduating in June 1950. His father was a blacksmith, and his mother was a homemaker. He had four siblings, Wilbert, Willard, Wallace and Wayne.

After graduation, he joined the US Navy and served as a Fire Control Technician from June 1950 until November 1953. He provided support to UDT Teams, and Marine and Australian Commandos, with three tours during the Korean Conflict, earning various military metals and receiving an Honorable Discharge.

