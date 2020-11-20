Owen Shumway

Longtime Snowflake resident Owen Calvert Shumway, 75, succumbed to heart failure in Shawnee, Oklahoma on July 11, 2020.
He was born on February 8, 1945 in Snowflake, Arizona, to Charles Purley and Belle Brinkerhoff Shumway. Raised in Woodruff, he graduated in Holbrook 1964 and served a mission in New Zealand, where he developed a great love for the Maori people. He married Janet Wren in the Mesa, Arizona temple on October 28, 1966, and they raised 9 children.
Owen was a true ‘Good Samaritan.’ Whether it was a friend, church member, work buddy or just a stranger down on his luck, Owen spent his time, energy and resources to help those who crossed his path. His legacy is one of finding joy in hard work, and his children developed the desire to love and serve others from his example. Owen was extremely proud of his family and loved spending time with his siblings, nieces and nephews, so reunions were his favorite summer pastime. Owen enjoyed many things during his lifetime; temple work, hunting, fishing and gardening were at the top of his list!
Owen is survived by his wife and children: Jana (Joseph Roth), Charla, Darla (Joe Dobbins), Julia (Kevin Holmes), Cal, Sessal (Ann), Myrna (John Harris), Tia (Ben Peters) and Mel (Whitney); his 30 grandchildren; 7 greats; sisters; Beth Pearce and Mina Evans; and brothers: Lee, Dean and Doyle.
Friends, community and family members are invited to join us for an outdoor celebration of Owen’s life at the home of Joe and Darla Dobbins, 22692 E. Munoz, Queen Creek, Arizona on Wednesday, November 25, at 6:00 p.m. and/or the graveside service held at the Woodruff, Arizona Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. Condolences and Memories are welcome at https://everloved.com/life-of/owen-calvert-shumway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.