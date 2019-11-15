Did you hear the angels sing? On Nov. 8, 2019, our precious daughter, wife, mom, grammy and sister, Pam Remmington received her wings and joined her savior Jesus Christ in Heaven after a very brave fight with cancer. She was born May 26, 1952, in Fredericksburg, Texas. Her Texas roots run deep.
With her mom’s gentle spirit and her dad’s sense of humor, Pam embodied everything good and found the goodness and kindness in everyone she encountered. She was truly the sweetest, most tender-hearted woman God has created and will be missed every moment. Pam’s working career included Yuma School District and Blue Ridge School District. Pam retired in 2007 and moved to Tucson from Pinetop, where she began a new career in real estate.
Until we see her again, she leaves her loving husband of 48 years, Richard; her sons and daughter-in-law’s Clint and Kayla, Cole and Claire and the most joyful light of her life her grandson Henry along with her mother Doris; sister Paula; nieces and nephews and all of the extended family that love her so much.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Nov, 23, at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 8799 Northern Ave, Tucson, AZ 85704. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Memorial Fund.
