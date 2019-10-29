Pamela Ann Schultz, 80, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her home in Lakeside. She was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Newburyport, Massachusetts. She spent her younger years in New England before moving to California in 1960.
Pamela raised her five children on her own. She earned her nursing degree in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California. She worked at St. Francis Catholic Hospital until 1981, she then relocated her family to the Pinetop-Lakeside area. In 1983 she began her career as a school nurse at Alchesay High School, where she enjoyed working with the children and learning about the Native American culture. She retired in 2011 from the Cibecue schools.
During her retirement she volunteered at her church in various roles. Pamela also gave her time to the Catholic Charities Food Bank. She enjoyed staying active and traveling with friends and family.
Pamela was preceded in death by her son, Robert (Ann) Spaulding; her parents, Herbert and Marion Dennis; brother Bradford Dunbar; sisters, Rose Dunbar and Gwen Moore.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Anita) Spaulding and Douglas Spaulding; daughters Ronda Spaulding and Tammy (Everett) Trollinger; seven grandchildren: Douglas Spaulding, Joseph Spaulding, Jamie Spaulding, Kristopher Spaulding, Kandice Spaulding, Emily (Anthony) Bernal and Tyler Trollinger; nine great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings include her twin brother, Herbert Dennis, younger brother Paul Dennis and two sisters, Peg Grinder and Kate Kenin.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 Penrod Lane in Pinetop.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or to sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
