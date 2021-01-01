Pamela Moore

Pamela Kay Moore was born on July 10, 1948 in Saratoga, Wyoming to Lois Mae Sutton and Kenneth Lavern Wingo and left this world Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and brother, Rodney Wingo.
Pam is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill Moore, daughters, Billie Kay Haas, Renee (Rick) Moore-Portillo and Lana (Justin) Stukel, as well as her grandchildren, Ben and Bailey Haas, Quentin, Eliana and Dominic Portillo and Bryden, Addilyn and Maddison Stukel.
Pam accomplished many things in her life including running a ranch, working as a realtor and owning her own flower shop. Her greatest achievement however was as a homemaker.
Her achievement did not rest solely in her capability to maintain the home but in her ability to be home. Pam was more than a soft place to land or a shoulder to cry on. She was a strong word when we needed to hear one and the keeper of our hopes and dreams. She was our strongest supporter and a shining example of strength and love. As a wife Pam was constant and unwavering. As a grandmother she was warmth and tickles and as a mother she was everything.
It is fitting that she chose to take her leave on the day the brightest star since the birth of Christ shone in the heavens. Finally receiving the peace that Alzheimer’s had stolen from her, the light carried her home into the loving arms of our Savior.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Pam’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
