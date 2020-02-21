Pamela Orona, 58, of Sahuarita, died Feb. 13, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer. Pam was the fourth child born to Richard and Roslyn Guild. She was born Oct. 26, 1961, in Los Angeles on and her family moved to Page in 1969. They relocated to Eagar in 1975. Not long after moving here she met the love of her life Randy Orona and they were married in 1982. Both their sons were born in Round Valley. The family moved to Sahuarita in 2000.
Pam worked in many capacities in the Round Valley School District and Drexel Elementary School in Tucson. She left Drexel when she was fighting Breast Cancer. She loved her job but not as much as all the kids she helped thru the years watching them grow.
Pam loved having her family around her and cooking for them. She still loved coming back to the mountains and riding ATV's on the trails with Mike and Karen and both their families. Pam loved that her boys lived close, even more so when the grand-babies started coming. They brought her so much joy especially the last couple years when she couldn't do as much as she would like. Pam was very talented with crafts, sewing and recently started working with a Cricut machine.
Pam is survived by her husband of 38 years, Randal Orona; her two sons Christopher (Jessica) Orona and Shane (Amity) Orona; three grandchildren, Brantley, Cassidy and Audrey, all of Sahuarita; mother Roslyn Guild of Aurora, Colorado; sisters: Kathy (Tim) Stinson of Colstrip, Montana, Karen (Mike) Hogan of Eagar and brother Daniel (Darlene) Guild of Aurora, Colorado. She is also survived by eight nephews and three nieces and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard Guild.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Grace Church of Sahuarita, 2301 E. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita, AZ 85629. In lieu of flowers, make a donation in her memory to the Grace Church of Sahuarita.
