Pascual Bonilla

Pascual Bonilla

Pascual Bonilla died December 26, 2021 in Show Low AZ. He was born September 7, 1943, in Buena Vista de Cortez, Mexico.

His favorite hobbies were cleaning the yard, growing a garden, spending time with his daughters and his grandkids and having a cigarette while drinking his coca cola.

He is survived by companion Rosa Vargas Medina, and Children: Susana and Ezequiel Sanchez (Antonio, Johana and Ezequiel), Jose Bonilla and Denys and Greg Chavez (Tanner and Seth).

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To read the entire obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.