Patricia Armstrong

Patricia Ann Armstrong, 71, died Monday, March 23, 2020, in Springerville. She was born October 19, 1948, the daughter of Robert Pennick and Ruby Henderson Pennick.
Patti was the most honest person I ever met. Donations may be given to the animal shelter at 45 N Eagar St. Eagar, AZ 85925.
Patti is survived by her husband, Mike, son, Ched, daughter, Deana, mother, Ruby Butts and sister, Diane Butts, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Pennick.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Patti’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
