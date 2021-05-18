It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Jacobs-Steffen, known as “Pat” announces her passing on May 10th, 2021, at the age of 78. A native of Colorado, Pat spent time in St. Louis before settling in Arizona where she enjoyed a quiet life. Pat loved spending time with family and friends. Pat had an intriguing personality and loved to tell engaging stories.
She is survived by her daughters, Annita and Bobby, sons Michael and Jason, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Pat was predeceased by her parents Eddie and Lucy, sister Viola, brother Eddie, husband Al Steffen, ex-husband Martin Theodore Jacobs, sons Marty Jacobs and Eric Daniel Steffen, grandson Richard Lucero, and granddaughter Sarah Jacobs. A Memorial service will be held Friday May 21st At San Rafael Parish 35411 US Highway 180A Concho AZ, 85924. Burial will take place in La Junta, CO.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
