Patricia Lawson of Snowflake Arizona passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020.
Patricia was born in Rockford, Illinois on May 14, 1947, she was the second child of Martha and Henry Lutzow.
The Lutzow family moved to California in 1953, taking the time to enjoy the countryside along the way including Mt. Rushmore and Yellowstone. Making time to explore the country was something that Patricia would later make a point of doing with her children.
Patricia’s career in computers had her working at several companies including Children’s Hospital, Aerojet, Fleetwood and ultimately retiring from the University of California Riverside. Her work at UCR ultimately led to her meeting and falling in love with her husband Ken.
She moved to Snowflake, Arizona in 1998 with her husband and her mother; where they spent many happy years enjoying the view from their front porch.
Patricia was an avid reader and would always be found with a book in her hands. When not reading she enjoyed engaging in lively online discussions with her friends and family across the country. Her sense of humor included a love of jokes and puns that would sometimes have those around her groaning in pain.
While Patricia’s children were in school, she was a devoted supporter of all their activities ranging from band to FFA. This support & encouragement spilled over to her children’s friends who would become part of the family.
Patricia was a fiercely intelligent, independent, stubborn and caring woman who loved her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends; she will be greatly missed.
She leaves behind her husband Ken, her sons James and Kevin, her daughter Barbara, her sister Louise and five wonderful grandchildren.
A memorial will be planned once it is safe to travel.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
