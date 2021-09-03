Patricia Lord

Patricia Ann Lord went to heaven on August 19, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. She
was born on June 28, 1947 to Charles and Eileen Beardsley in Pittsburgh, PA.
She is survived by her children: Jennifer (Steve), Daniel (Tere), Jason
(Erika) and Teresa (Shane). 13 Grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren,
sister Carol(Jack) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother and 1 grandchild Caylee. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
