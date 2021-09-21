Patricia Roberts

Patricia Lou Roberts born March 17th,1958 and went too heaven on September 12, 2021. She was a dedicated wife and mother who always took part in her family's lives. She was passionate in everything she did whether it was at work or at home with her family.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 37 years David L. Roberts, her four children:
Cass Roberts, Theadore Barnhart, Shawna Barnhart, and David Roberts Jr. Also, her seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She was as beautiful inside as she was outside, she always stood by her family and held us together.
She will be deeply missed, but she will always be loved.
